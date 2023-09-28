Chris Gayle lightens workload for Jamaica’s tourism push in Asia Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s foray into the Asian market, notably India, continues to reap rich dividends, thanks to the influential role being played by retired West Indies batting great, Christopher Gayle.

With his cricketing days behind him, Gayle has been touring the Asian continent extensively and has been using his legendary status to promote Jamaica as a one-of-a-kind destination with an allure that is “second to none”.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett told JIS News that Gayle has made the ministry’s job a lot easier in the Asian market and that visitors that were once considered out of reach are now packing their vacation bags, adding to the record stopover arrivals the country has been seeing.

“Mr Gayle’s larger-than-life persona, combined with his international recognition, has put Jamaica in the spotlight as a must-visit destination. The allure of experiencing the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and reggae music that Mr Gayle embodies is significantly contributing to the growth of Jamaica’s tourism sector… notably in India and by extension the Asian continent,” Bartlett said.

“As a cricketing legend in that continent, Chris Gayle’s influence continues to transcend borders and captivate audiences worldwide. When we meet with our Indian counterparts, they speak of him as the international superstar that he is, and which resonates well with the Indian people. Yes, we are seeing a jump in our numbers since we officially made him a tourism ambassador,” he added.

Bartlett said that with the invaluable assistance from Gayle, the ministry will not take its feet off the gas pedal in placing special focus on the world’s most populated country, India, ensuring that Jamaica continues to make inroads and getting a sizable piece of that “lucrative tourism pie”.

Jamaica gets the bulk of its visitors from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Tourism Ambassador Chris Gayle

“The Indian market initiatives are now fully on stream. We met with our partners and have started to see the engagements. There is a huge market for weddings, there is a confluence of cricket, a rapidly growing middle and upper middle class, over time better flight connectivity, and a very active Indian community in Jamaica itself will drive growth from this increasingly lucrative market,” Bartlett further noted.

“And in all of this we have Chris Gayle playing a lead role. His contribution can never be overstated,” he added.

The minister said it is encouraging to see that Air India has ordered 470 new aircraft – a record for the aviation industry – as the carrier pushes to become a bigger global player, which will help it to “dramatically” expand its network, including connectivity to Jamaica.

Born on September 21, 1979, in Kingston, Gayle burst on to the international scene in 1999 and quickly established himself as one of the game’s most feared batsmen.

Known for his immense power, he has consistently thrilled fans with his aggressive stroke play, holding numerous records, including the most sixes in international cricket and is one of only four players to score a triple century twice in a Test match.

The other players to achieve this rare feat are Australia’s Don Bradman, India’s Virender Sehwag and [Gayle’s] fellow West Indian, Brian Lara.

“I have achieved a lot in cricket. Winning two T20 [20 overs] World Cup titles was fantastic. That’s why we play… having something to show when you walk away from the game,” Gayle told JIS News.

He added that he feels honoured to be charged by the Ministry of Tourism to be an Ambassador for Jamaica in the Asian market, notably in India, adding that he is embracing the role, especially since it involves both sport and music.

“It’s a great feeling when you can have an impact on other people around the world and highlight Jamaica as much as I do in the sporting department. I am grateful to have this opportunity. I love Jamaica so much that wherever I go throughout the world I always highlight my country. With sports and music combined, it is a privilege, and I am glad that I am one of those persons who do it in both departments,” he added.

Gayle’s foray into the music industry has seen him flirting with Grammy Awards consideration for his collaborative album and Sean “Contractor” Edwards-produced ‘The Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Asian Edition’.

The album, he said, has also been helping him to promote Jamaica as a music destination and the “home to reggae”.

“That has been helping to push brand Jamaica as a must-see destination. Every time I open my mouth it’s Jamaica I am selling,” Gayle said.