Chris Gayle Makes Album Debut On Contractor Edwards’ New Reggae Compilation ‘Asia Edition’

Chris Gayle is set to headline a new reggae compilation album as he makes his global debut as a reggae artist.

Chris Gayle‘s album debut comes on the Billboard-charting reggae series, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica compilation album, which is launching an Asian Edition called ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Asia Edition.’ The project includes several prominent artists, including the iconic Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Jah Cure, Capleton, Kali Ranks, Jason Derulo, King Tiger, and Malaysian reggae artist Sasi the Don.

The album is produced by Jamaica’s top producer of the moment, Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards, and is set for release in July.

According to Contractor Edwards, Gayle is the headlining artist and has been chosen for a strategic marketing move as he not only debuts worldwide but is also building out his brand in music as he capitalizes on his sports platform.

“Sports and music go together and to have our sports stars dive into music and invest in it is good for our local industry and the world. I also like the fact that Gayle is enjoying his passion and it’s an honour to have him on the album,” Edwards told Urban Islandz.

Gayle’s song called “Gimmi Your Love” features artist Shav A. In an exclusive interview, the cricketer, who is the all-time highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket, shared that he was looking forward to his first major project debut.

“It would be great to have the Universe Boss on the album and it’s looking to target the Asian market, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lank,” the cricketing legend said.

“Those are my grounds, I’ve been so dominant on the cricket platform so yea with music separate from cricket it should be something new for the people on the Asian side, I’m excited about it and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

Gayle goes by the moniker “Universe Boss,” which he acquired due to the notoriety from his batting skills as a cricketer. The artist says he’s looking forward to fans enjoying the album.

Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards

“It’s a great look, it’s a big look to be featured on Contractor’s new album. I’m excited, first time featuring on an album, hopefully, it can reach the Billboard and more things can gwan for the Universe Boss. The album will be lit, Asia, we coming!” Gayle told Urban Islandz.

The father of one also shared that since his journey into music, he has received support from his spouse, particularly his daughter, who enjoys his music. He continues to play cricket but notes he has been spending a lot of time in the studio in the last year as he says he discovered the joy of making music.

“[I’m] Still playing professional cricket but I discovered music since the global health crisis which has affected free movement for the past nine months. Stylo G approached me to do the “Too Hot” Remix. I thought he was joking and he said ‘Yes I am serious’, the passion started then and the feedback I was receiving from friends, fans and family was spectacular. I find it more fun composing music than listening to it,” Gayle said.

As for what his favorite genre of music is, Gayle says he doesn’t have a particular genre of music he prefers, only that he loves creating music others can enjoy.

“My style of music is relative as it applies to all genres. Dancehall crossover, it’s still a learning process and I know I do have a long way to go,” he said.

“Being creative it’s not just a life it’s way more fun than that, the way how you can play with the words to create a song is amazing,” he added.

As for whom he looks up to, he notes, “no one, in particular, I am a genuine music lover. I listen to everyone I am always vibing to whichever single is out, I listen to all types of music.”

Gayle is among a growing number of athletes who are showing that they are multitalented. Among them is legendary sprinter Usain Bolt and cricketer Marlon Samuels. They are all Jamaicans.

In the meantime, Gayle, a former West Indies cricket team captain, continues his professional cricket exploits even as he enters the competitive world of music while also enjoying the ropes when it comes to fatherhood. He is often seen online sharing his shenanigans with his lovely daughter and wife.

As for whether his daughter enjoys his music, the cricket legend laughed as he noted that his daughter is deeply loyal and finds his music to be the best in the world.