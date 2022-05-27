Chris Gayle to headline compilation reggae album series | Loop Jamaica

Chris Gayle is to make his first album debut on a new compilation reggae album targeting the Asian music market.

The project, which will be on the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica compilation album, features several artistes including the iconic Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Jah Cure, Capleton, Kali Ranks, Jason Derulo, King Tiger and Malaysian reggae artiste Sasi the Don.

It will be released in the coming weeks.

The album is produced by Jamaican Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards, who has high hopes for the project given its two successful predecessors in the reggae series. Both previous albums in the series have been big on the Billboard charts and other music charts like iTunes and Apple Music in Canada, Ghana and the UK.

“The album will continue my reggae series and include elements of reggae, dancehall and tropical music for fans in Asia as we spread reggae music to the corners of the earth,” Edwards said.

Gayle shared that he was excited to be a part of the project.

“It’s a big look to be featured on Contractor’s new album. I’m excited, it’s my first time featuring on an album, so hopefully, it can reach the Billboard and more things can gwaan for the Universe Boss. The album will be lit, Asia, we coming!” he said.

Featured artiste Shav A also expressed excitement at collaborating with Gayle on the single.

“This is one of my favourite songs to perform. It gives you that pop mix with a little dancehall. You just have to move when you hear it. It’s refreshing and I think everyone will love it,” she said.