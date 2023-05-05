Chris Martin has more ‘intriguing’ stories to tell in new music Loop Jamaica

Performing in Barbados pre-COVID or post-COVID, Christopher ‘Chris’ Martin says it does not matter.

“It’s a great vibe. Barbados always shows me so much love, never a disappointment, never a bad crowd, just a lot of love for me and my music. So we give thanks man. Pre-COVID, post-COVID, same vibe, same energy, same mad thing!” he said.

The reggae singer had the ladies belting his lyrics even before he took off his shirt on stage at Digicel Reggae on the Hill in Barbados last weekend.

One of the headliners, who got the crowd when they were still fresh and the sun was still shining, he was able to capture and hold the audience’s attention, while building a solid vibe for the rest of the foreign acts.

Talking to Loop Entertainment after the lockdowns and absence of travel in the past three years as the world went through the pandemic, he reflected on the dark and uncertain times.

Funny enough, at first he thought COVID would be here for a short time and then be gone.

“It was, when it just started, I was probably one of those people who thought it wasn’t gonna be like too long, it was gonna be for a few months. But when the hard reality kicked in, it got me in a little sombre mode ’cause I’m just used to just moving a lot. You know? And then I just got used to it. That is life, you have to adapt and adjust. Yea, and make the most of it,” said Martin.

To that end, we then asked what lessons he has taken from the pandemic as the overseas and local bookings start rolling in once again.

“You know, it allowed me to come to the realisation that I don’t really need a lot.”

He didn’t say he is going to be living a minimalist lifestyle now, but he explained, “The simple things are what really, really, really and truly matters.”

Staying in one place, he said that he got to spend time alone and to enjoy his family and kids as well–“and that’s what is truly important.”

With a smile, he said he realised that after being on the road providing constantly and consistently, “when you make the decision to have the real time with those you love, COVID afforded me that opportunity to really understand that, and me love that. You know what I mean?”

A true storyteller in his lyrics, on the cusp of Mother’s Day in May for Caribbean islands, the ‘Mama’ singer had his fans belting – “Sing loud for yuh mama!”

Backstage, when Loop Entertainment asked him if there is any story he has not told yet that he has always wanted to pen, he cheekily replied:

I have a lot of stories that I haven’t told as yet, but that’s the thing, I can’t give it away. You have to just wait until I put it into songs.

The man behind ‘The Cheater’s Prayer’ said, “I like to write stories that you can visually see what I’m saying, like you can make the video in your mind, I don’t even have to create a music video. That’s how I love to write and I have a couple intriguing stories that I’m going to [write], provocative ones.”