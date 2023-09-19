Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Her “Family”

Chrisean Rock says she does not want to beat up her baby daddy’s first baby mom, Jaidyn Alexis, but instead, she wants them all to work together for the greater as they are now a family.

The rising rapper and reality TV star, known for throwing punches on TV, is taking the high road as she assures fans that she is not in a three-way relationship with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis.

The two welcomed a baby more than two weeks ago, and Blueface was seen spending time with her and their son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. The birth has caused much drama between Blueface and Chrisean and his first baby’s mother. She was seen having a meltdown and crying on social media after having the baby without Blueface there.

The rapper also threatened her to remove the child from her by applying for legal custody, while Jaidyn also offered that she and Blueface would help to raise the child. While emotions have been high between the women, Rock called on Jaidyn Alexis to be “mature.”

Jaidyn Alexis has two children with Blueface.

“I asked [Blueface] let me run my fade he said everybody gotta agree she [Jaidyn Alexis] scared fr so I’m a just pull up so they can meet My son. F*** the fade for now. I don’t want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It’s milfmusic ion fw the 3way relationship sh*t but I can fw the family part,” she tweeted.

Rock seemingly signed as an artiste to Blueface’s new label, Milf Music, on Sunday, which saw many fans being disappointed in her given the treatment Blueface meted out to her.

However, she assured fans, “Nobody using any body but sh*t is what it is. We family.” In another tweet, she said, “The bitter immature sh*t is stopping the real bag n blue a genius fr at the end of the day. N***s can agree n disagree n set boundaries n keep sh*t pushin fr.”

Another tweet added, “I got peace, My son good, don’t need for nothing but me n blue love each other so much we purposely hurt each other because we became toxic asf . I woke up today n I’m not toxic I’m someone’s mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up. N jaidyn gotta be mature.”

In another tweet, she also apologized to Blueface and noted that he had also given her an apology.

“I appreciate you blue and I’m sorry. But n***s human…Nobody got back together we gotta fix sh*t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest.”

After seeing his son, it seems that Blueface returned to California to be with his first baby mom. Jaidyn appeared upset at the rapper leaving to see Chrisean and said that she and Blueface were over and that she was tired of being disrespected by him while holding him down for years.

The rapper also seemed to justify his treatment of Jaidyn, noting that while they were together, she had doubted his talent as a rapper. He claimed that she told him he was no Nipsey Hussle or Diddy.