Chrisean Rock Gets K Suave Name Tattoo, Removed Blueface Face

Just as she was getting props for taking back her power and removing Blueface’s image from her neck, Chrisean Rock debuted a new tattoo, this time paying homage to her boyfriend K Suave.

On Sunday, Rock debuted a fresh tattoo on the top of her left hand – “Kevin” along with a heart. The name is that of her new boo, K Suave, whose real name is Kevin Ray Gainer.

Chrisean Rock and K Suave have been dating for less than a month after she hinted weeks ago she was seeing someone new. They were later seen kissing while out at the club, leading fans to conclude that she was speaking about him. K Suave is a rapper from Ohio who is a cousin of Trippie Redd.

Chrisean Rock IG

Suave has not publicly claimed Rock in the way that she is proposing her affection for him. The latest tattoo also comes after Rock covered one of her six Blueface tattoos on Saturday night as a signal that she was done with her baby father, “Thotiana” rapper Blueface.

In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like fans were happy with Rock’s latest tattoo. “We thought you were healing not turning into a sign in sheet,” one fan wrote. “Goddamn girl het a damn scripture or some,” another said.

“Just when you think there was progress. Her level of deranged never disappoints,” another said. “Making herself be a yearbook for any dude who entertain her just for Blueface reaction is wild but the Rocktards will think it means she moved on fa real,” one commenter said. In reacting to her removing the Blueface neck tattoo, Chrisean wrote, “Yeahhhh F**k Blueface hadda find a new bae.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface made headlines last week following accusations that she slept with Cardi B’s husband, Offset. The Migos rapper denied the allegation, but the West Coast rapper insisted that he was telling the truth, saying that the alleged hookup happened on November 10th at 4 AM. Cardi B has since announced her split from Offset, saying they’ve parted ways a while now.

Chrisean Rock also told Blueface to move on with his life after he shared that he secretly did a DNA test on her son Chrisean Jr., and the results came back showing he is not the biological father of the child. The baby’s paternity has been in question among the parties since the Baddies reality star gave birth in September.