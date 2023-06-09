Christians ‘stand up for righteousness’ at Emancipation Park Loop Jamaica

A group of Christians from various denominations Thursday took a stand at Emancipation Park in Kingston, bearing placards and silently protesting several issues.

From moral and social decay to issues involving politics, the economy and crime, the group insisted that Jamaica is still a righteous country, and it doesn’t matter who wants to make it into a secular State, that will not happen.

Standing metres apart from each other and silently praying while holding placards that displayed their grouses, the protestors said they will continue to protest until they are commanded by God to stop.

The protestors, who gave no names and had no hierarchical structure at the protest site, said that they’re Jamaicans protesting the various ills affecting the country.

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid