Christine Randle appointed UWI press director Loop Jamaica

Christine Randle has been appointed the new Director of the UWI Press.

Randle comes to the press with vast industry experience in publishing. She successfully managed Ian Randle Publishers, a family business that she put on a sound financial footing with a strong reputation in Jamaica, regionally and internationally.

She launched Ian Randle Publishers on a path to further growth in a period of little development and leveraged innovative publishing models, partnerships, and collaborations.

The UWI Press will benefit from her extensive experience and network as managing director and publisher at the company for the past 15 years, the university said in a statement.

A qualified attorney-at-law, she earned her bachelor of law degree in 1993 at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She was then admitted to the Bar of England and Wales at Gray’s Inn in 1994 and the Bar of Jamaica in 1995.

As the new Director of the UWI Press, Randle has oversight of its strategic and operational arm and reports directly to Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles through the Press’ Advisory Board.

She is responsible for operationalising the vision of the Board, which is to ensure that the Press becomes an independently financially viable and sustainable arm of The UWI while maintaining its high-quality standards of cutting-edge academic publishing.

Commenting on Randle’s appointment, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the UWI Press, Professor Densil Williams said, “Ms Randle’s extensive experience and her tenacious management will bring the transformational leadership that the Press needs at this point in time.”

“I am especially pleased that she is the first Caribbean national to hold the Director of the Press post in its 30th anniversary year. I know she will leverage her experience and comprehensive knowledge in her new role in service to The UWI,” he added.