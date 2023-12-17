CHRISTMAS BREAK: Farmer spared prison time, fined $2m for ganja Loop Jamaica

A St Elizabeth farmer has been spared prison time and was instead given a fine of more than $2 million after he pleaded guilty to several drug-related offences involving 800 pounds of ganja.

Gavin Dennis, a 34-year-old resident of Schoolfield district in Malvern, St Elizabeth, appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Friday for his sentencing hearing.

It was reported that Dennis was charged in December 2022 following a police operation in New Forest district, Manchester.

He was pulled over by the police and during a search of a pickup he was driving, 24 knitted bags were found containing a combined total of 800 pounds of ganja.

Senior Parish Judge John Tyme, after hearing a plea in mitigation from Dennis’ attorney, Thomas Levene, agreed not to give the convict a custodial sentence.

Dennis was subsequently fined $15,000 or six months for possession of ganja; $1 million or 12 months in prison for dealing in ganja; and $1 million or 18 months in prison for trafficking ganja.

The judge gave Dennis 60 days to pay the fines. Failure to do so will see him serving 18 months in prison.