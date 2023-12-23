Christmas Countdown: Songstress Naomi Cowan and carol singing at Xmas Loop Jamaica

We are two days away from Christmas, and sharing as part of the LoopNews Christmas Countdown is songstress Naomi Cowan.

Hailed as one of the Caribbean’s top rising female artistes, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cowan has a bold, spiritual and ‘futuristic’ take on reggae, pop and R&B.

Her collaborations include the likes of Major Lazer, Walshy fire, Shaggy, Protoje, and Jesse Royal, and are laced with production by Grammy-winning hitmaker IzyBeats, and Grammy-nominated duo Crate Classics.

Watch as Cowan recounts her favourite Christmas memory, and hint, it involves singing carols.

