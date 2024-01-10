Christmas Day drama, New Year court appearance Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Christmas Day drama, New Year court appearance Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage in Hope Road shooting

Firefighter arrested in ongoing probe of mother-in-law’s murder

Liverpool fight back to beat Fulham in League Cup semi-final first leg

Popcaan fined $6,000 re charges after Unruly Fest

Mt Pleasant FA and Charlton Athletic forge groundbreaking partnership

Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize

Christmas Day drama; New Year court appearance in the making

West Indies stumble in warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI

Sean Paul tells Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’

Kieron Pollard appointed MI Cape Town captain for 2024 SA20 season

Wednesday Jan 10

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two men have been slapped with an array of criminal charges in relation to an alleged Christmas Day shootout with the police along Rodney Road in St Andrew on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Charged with shooting with intent, assault at common law, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unauthorised ammunition and malicious destruction to property are 26-year-old Rohan Denton and 23-year-old Clayton Anderson, both of Metcalfe Road in the Corporate Area.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 3:45 pm, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when both men, upon seeing the police, ran and were pursued.

The men then reportedly pulled firearms and opened fire at the police team.

The law enforcers quickly sought reinforcement and conducted a search of the area, during which the men were found and two firearms were seized – a Taurus Millennium 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, and a Beretta 9mm pistol with eight 9mmn rounds of ammunition.

Denton and Anderson were charged after a question-and-answer session with investigators.

Their court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage in Hope Road shooting

Jamaica News

Firefighter arrested in ongoing probe of mother-in-law’s murder

Sport

Liverpool fight back to beat Fulham in League Cup semi-final first leg

More From

Entertainment

Sean Paul tells Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’

While international star Sean Paul is calling on his “sisters” Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don to “set a better example” amid their war of words, at least one recording artiste believes it is “needed” i

Entertainment

War of words between Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don excites fans

See also

Dancehall fans have been raving about the simmering war of words between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, highlighted by two diss tracks that have seemingly energised fans.
However, the war may be sh

Jamaica News

Cop disarmed, shot close to Half-Way Tree

A policeman was on Tuesday afternoon shot and injured at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.
The cop, who was reportedly on traffic duty at the location, was disar

Entertainment

Jamaica’s Pantomime: A natural evolution for Anya Gloudon-Nelson

 Daughter of late playwright Barbara Gloudon builds on legacy

Jamaica News

Fisherman among two killed in separate shootings in St Ann

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in St Ann on Tuesday night.
The deceased are 31-year-old fisherman Winston Scott, who is also an employee of Chukka Cove Water Sports in

Jamaica News

Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize

A Jamaican man remains hospitalised in critical condition after being reportedly shot and injured by gangsters in Belize City, Belize on Monday night.
The 30-year-old mason recently migrated to th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols