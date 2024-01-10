Christmas Day drama, New Year court appearance Loop Jamaica

Two men have been slapped with an array of criminal charges in relation to an alleged Christmas Day shootout with the police along Rodney Road in St Andrew on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Charged with shooting with intent, assault at common law, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unauthorised ammunition and malicious destruction to property are 26-year-old Rohan Denton and 23-year-old Clayton Anderson, both of Metcalfe Road in the Corporate Area.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 3:45 pm, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when both men, upon seeing the police, ran and were pursued.

The men then reportedly pulled firearms and opened fire at the police team.

The law enforcers quickly sought reinforcement and conducted a search of the area, during which the men were found and two firearms were seized – a Taurus Millennium 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, and a Beretta 9mm pistol with eight 9mmn rounds of ammunition.

Denton and Anderson were charged after a question-and-answer session with investigators.

Their court date is being finalised.