Christmas dreams shattered: Probe on housing deal in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Police have launched a probe into a housing development scheme that has left several persons in St Catherine fuming.

Reports are that several persons in the parish reportedly paid millions of dollars in a bid to acquire land but have been left holding the bag as several questions are being raised about the ownership of properties.

One of the purchasers said he invested all of his life savings into getting a title for land that he was hoping he could call his own, but after several months of waiting the developer is nowhere to be found.

“We were even given documents but based on investigations there are several red flags as it relates to the ownership of the land,” said one man who said he borrowed close to $ 4 million and made all of the payment towards the purchase.

The man who is in his 30s asked not to be named out of fear.

He was not alone.

Another man said he paid out close to $2 million and was promised a title to the property several months after he said he was finding out that the land was being sold but the original owners were unaware.

“Now tell me a young man a try make better for himself and this happens what are they telling me to do turn to a life of crime,” the distraught male told Loop News.

The affected customers say they have reported the matter to the police and a probe launched but they are not pleased with the pace of the probe.

The police told us they are investigating but we are yet to see them question the developer which is known to them,” one of the affected purchasers said.

News of the questionable land deal comes a little over a year after Prime Minister, Andrew Holness had served notice that structures constructed illegally on lands reportedly captured and sold by gangsters in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area in St Catherine were to be demolished.

The structures were later demolished.

Some persons living in the area say those who were at the time caught in the scheme of purchasing illegal lands and constructing houses reported that they lost millions.