Christmas Eve collision claims life of cop Loop Jamaica

A police corporal has died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle collision at a section of the Richmond main road in St Ann on Christmas Eve.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Hampton Russell.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 8pm, Russell was driving a Nissan Lafesta motor car with Akeem Fulton on board. On reaching a section of the road, he reportedly collided with a Toyota Axio motor.

The police were summoned, and Russell and Fulton, who was from Belair district in Runaway Bay, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Axio was admitted in serious condition, the police said.

On Christmas day, the police high command expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Russell, who was assigned to the St Ann Division.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of the corporal, the police said.