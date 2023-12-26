Christmas Eve fish kill in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that a small fish kill, which occurred at Rio Cobre on Christmas Eve, has been contained.

In a release on Boxing Day, the agency said in investigating the incident, which led to approximately 50 fish seen floating on the river on Christmas morning, it was discovered that the pollution was due to a malfunctioning National Water Commission (NWC) sewage treatment plant at Charlemont in St Catherine.

NEPA said the defective plant caused untreated sewage to be emitted into the Old John’s Gully, which flows into the river.

The NWC has since corrected the problem, which NEPA said was due to a power outage at the plant.

“Arising from this incident, NEPA will be serving the NWC with an enforcement notice tomorrow (December 27, 2023) to outline specific terms to which the entity must comply,” NEPA said on Tuesday.