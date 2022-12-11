Christmas in custody for Kingston Tech student on murder charge Loop Jamaica

The 17-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, will not be home for Christmas.

This is after the teen was further remanded in custody when the matter was heard in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

The teen, whose name cannot be released due to her age, will be brought back to court on January 11, 2023.

The presiding judge had previously imposed a gag order on the case when it was last mentioned on November 9, and so, very little details of what transpired in court during the proceedings can be readily ascertained.

The accused teen is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Michion Campbell of Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew.

Reports from the Central police are that about 2:30 pm on Friday, September 29, Campbell and the other schoolgirl were involved in a dispute on the school compound in downtown Kingston.

The dispute escalated, and both schoolgirls were subsequently seen with stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where Campbell was pronounced dead, and the other teen was treated and taken into police custody.

The surviving teen was subsequently arrested and charged.

She has been in police custody since that time.