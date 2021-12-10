Christmas tree lighting for Black River, Santa Cruz | Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation will be staging its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies in the towns of Black River and Santa Cruz.

Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, said that the ceremony for the parish capital will take place on Wednesday, December 15 at the Mini Park, and on Friday, December 17, a tree will be lit at Santa Plaza in Santa Cruz.

The mayor, who was addressing Thursday’s monthly meeting of the corporation, said that attendance will be restricted to 50 individuals, in keeping with the COVID-19 containment measures.

“We are moving forward with that arrangement in terms of invitations,” he noted.

“Of course, we will be adhering to all the [COVID-19] safety protocols that would go along with the current situation of the pandemic,” he added.

Mayor Sangster said that the events will commence at 5 pm and will be held for no more than an hour and a half.

“We are looking at having just one entertainer at the function next Wednesday at 5:00 pm for the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Mini Park,” he said.

In the meantime, Sangster lauded the work of the corporation and the various agencies over the past year.

He is urging everyone to protect themselves and stay safe during the holiday period.

