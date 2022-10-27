Christopher Reckord resigns from tTech Loop Jamaica

Managed IT services provider tTech has announced the resignation of CEO Christopher Reckord.

Reckord, who has headed tTech for almost five years, resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.

His resignation takes effect on November 30, 2022.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our customers. I am proud of our team, both present and former, that I had the opportunity to work with and I am also very proud of the name and reputation that we have built in the local and regional market during my tenure,” Reckord.

Speaking on Reckord’s departure, tTech’s founder and executive Chairman, Edward ‘Teddy’ Alexander, agreed with Reckord’s sentiments and said “we are immensely grateful for Chris’ invaluable contributions to building the company over the past 10 years”.

Notably, under Reckord’s leadership, the tTech brand has been built significantly through several innovative marketing initiatives that he initiated, along with his presence and activity in the market.

This contribution, according to Alexander, is significant and will be lasting. He continued, saying “as we move forward into the next chapter for tTech, we wish Chris all the best and every success in his future endeavours”.

Norman Chen, who currently serves as tTech’s Director for IT Security, will assume the role of Acting CEO on December 1, 2022.

Chen is a highly qualified Information Technology (IT) specialist with over 25 years of experience in the IT industry – most of them, serving in management positions, with strong local and international companies including Commnett, Fujitsu and FLOW.

Chen joined the tTech team in 2013, where he has served in several leadership roles. Prior to his appointment as Director for IT Security, he worked in the capacity of Technical Services Director and as the Company’s Sales Manager.

Alexander said, “Norman’s qualifications, industry experience, service at tTech for nearly 10 years and deep knowledge of the Company’s operations, make him ideally suited to take on the CEO role at tTech”.

Alexander will also be continuing as tTech’s executive chairman providing support to the new CEO and his management team.