Christopher Taylor best placed Jamaican at Oslo Diamond League | Loop Jamaica

Christopher Taylor earned the best finish by a Jamaican at the Wanda Diamond League in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.

Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Toyko Olympic Games last year, took third in the men’s 400m in 45.52 seconds.

Grenada’s Kirani James won convincingly in 44.78 seconds. He has been a regular on the Wanda Diamond League circuit for more than a decade, but the 2012 Olympic champion had never previously raced in Oslo. The 29-year-old made a good first impression.

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was second in 45.45.

In the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule of Jamaica clocked a season-best 1:59.31 but it was only good enough for sixth.

Keely Hodgkinson won the battle of the Brits, getting the better of fellow Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir to win the race.

The 20-year-old ran a controlled and assured race and kept her cool in the closing stages to win comfortably in 1:57.71. Muir was second in 1:58.09, ahead of France’s Renelle Lamote (1:58.50) and world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda (1:58.68).

Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica finished fourth in the women’s shot put with an effort of 19.04m.

The event was a reunion of the top eight finishers from this year’s World Indoor Championships. The three medallists from Belgrade filled the top three places, though in a different order.

World indoor bronze medallist Jessica Schilder opened with 19.46m, an improvement on her Dutch record, which stood as the leading mark until round three when USA’s world indoor silver medallist Chase Ealey threw 19.66m.

Ealey maintained her lead and improved to a lifetime best of 20.13m in the final round, moving her to fourth on the US outdoor all-time list. World indoor champion Auriol Dongmo threw a best of 19.43m in the final round to finish third.

2016 Olympic and 2017 World gold medallistOmar McLeod of Jamaica did not start in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Conditions were a bit tougher for the race and times were affected by the damp conditions and -1.2m/s headwind, but world leader Devon Allen once again emerged victorious in 13.22.

Spain’s Asier Martinez took second place in 13.30 from Brazil’s Rafael Pereira (13.37).