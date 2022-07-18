Chromatic + Dubwise = Dubmatic! | Loop Jamaica

Chromatic + Dubwise = Dubmatic!
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
(L-R) Nia Souden and Lauren Tomlinson, Kristen Jones and Ashley Dalley caught a vibe at Red Stripe’s Dubmatic, held at Dubwise Caf?. (Photos: CH Photography)

It was all about the music and outdoor vibe at an iteration of Dubmatic at The Dubwise Cafe at Kaya Herb House, 82 Lady Musgrave Road.

Patrons were excited to be free of restrictions and even more excited to see dancehall entertainer Rytikal take to the stage.

The early juggling by Chromatic set the pace for a hot event, ideal for making memories with friends for a mixed crowd – going through a series of dancehall songs.

Show time slowed the pace down but it was still high energy as Rytikal got up close and personal with his fans before performing a few of his popular tracks Beauty in the Struggle and Chosen.

Loop Lens shares some highlights.

