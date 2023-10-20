Chuck bats for long prison sentences in Barbados speech Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has said that if sentencing convicted criminals to long prison terms is not a major deterrence to future crimes, at least the public should feel the satisfaction that the convict was dealt with appropriately.

He was speaking at the CCJ Academy for Law 7th Biennial Law Conference in Barbados on Friday.

He noted that scientific data and experience have not demonstrated any correlation between the sentence of the court and the escalation or reduction of crime.

“Research tends to show that the likelihood of being swiftly apprehended is the surest antidote to most crimes; thus, burglars, robbers, contract killers, etcetera rarely think of the penalty, but are more concerned with the opportunity to escape apprehension,” Chuck stated.

However, Minister Chuck said unless the sentence of the court satisfies the expectation of the victims and the public interest, the justice system will fall into disrepute and victims and their sympathisers may well seek revenge in other ways.

He also noted that sentencing could be so lenient or disproportionate to the egregious nature and gravity of the crimes that it inspires thoughts of and actions for revenge and retaliation, which may well promote instead of deter crimes.

“In truth, even if nothing works and the sentence of the court fails to achieve the objectives of rehabilitation, deterrence or denunciation, it should at least satisfy the public interest that convicted criminals got their just deserts,” he said.