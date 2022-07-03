Chuck blasts developments in communities without consultations | Loop Jamaica

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has chastised some Government agencies and municipal corporations for granting approvals for developments in neighbourhoods without engaging or consulting residents about the impending decisions.

Chuck’s comments came in light of decent Supreme Court decisions which disagreed with certain construction developments in some communities across the Corporate Area.

“It is simply not right that residents who are beneficiaries of a restrictive covenant should be forced to protect their property rights when they should have been consulted before development approval is granted,” he opined.

“I acknowledge that there will be obstinate and reluctant residents to any new development, but if a fair number of residents are in favour, then in appropriate cases, the court can make a decision,” said Chuck, who was speaking on Thursday at the Jamaica Developers’ Association development webinar.

According to him, developers should instead forge an alliance with property owners residing within older communities.

“I would strongly urge developers to scout properties in areas that beg for rehabilitation and renewal, such as older communities, and in and around the towns and cities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chuck said there is now need for a protocol to ensure proper consultation between developers and residents, to ensure that the character of neighbourhoods are maintained, and that the privacy of residents are respected.

This pact, he said, would also guarantee that the ramshackle and disorderly nature of some housing developments across the country is a thing of the past.

The justice minister is also proposing that municipal corporations should tackle the issue of poor road conditions in some housing developments by bonding the developers to honour commitments to repair damaged roadways.

“Residents in these new developments deserve properly asphalted roads to access their homes.

“It is a crying shame to witness how developers or their contractors destroy roads and completely ignore repeated request to have them repaired,” lamented Chuck.