Chuck says restorative justice can get offenders to confess to crimes | Loop Jamaica

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has declared that for far too long, offenders of the law across the country have failed to accept responsibility for their actions.

Chuck is contending that this culture has to change, and said it can be achieved through restorative justice.

While speaking at a restorative justice certificate ceremony on Friday, the minister suggested that it has become the norm for many Jamaicans to cover up their wrongs, instead of taking responsibility.

“Restorative justice is not only a philosophy. It’s a practical way to say to offenders of any wrong, ‘Take responsibility for your wrongdoing’,” Chuck argued.

“We have too many in Jamaica, where when people engage in wrongdoing, they hide. They refuse to face the fact that they have done wrong, and that is the very basis of restorative justice – getting wrongdoers to accept that they have committed wrongs,” he added.

Chuck opined further that once there is admission from wrongdoers, the process of rehabilitation can begin to arrive at a solution.

The Justice Ministry is championing restorative justice as a tool to resolved disputes, which has resulted in a clearing of both criminal and civil cases in both the parish courts and the Supreme Court.

Chuck also used his address to encourage more persons to become ambassadors for restorative justice in the country.

“It is important for us to do so if we are going to restore Jamaica to a peaceful, cohesive and prosperous place,” he asserted.

“Without us being able to cure the culture of wrongdoing, and finding skilful ways to deal with our problems, then we will not move forward.

“Yes, restorative justice is not a panacea to solve all problems, but I have no doubt that if we get communities to utilise it, then it will be a step forward in building a more peaceful and harmonious Jamaica,” declared Chuck.