Chuck supports Sykes’ call for ‘container courts’ at police stations Loop Jamaica

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says he supports “totally”, the call by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to have containers placed at major police stations and transformed into courtrooms so that individuals in custody at the stations will not have to be transported faraway to court just for hearing dates.

“That is something that the chief justice and myself have discussed many years ago, and I think he is a bit upset that up to now, nothing has been done, and the truth of the matter is, it should be done,” said Chuck at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

In delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica Police Federation 80th Annual Joint Central Conference in Trelawny last week, Sykes proposed that containers could be retrofitted with cameras, internet connection and other amenities for whenever prisoners are to appear at courts for mention dates.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes (file photo)

The move, said Sykes, would address the waste of critical police resources to transport accused persons to court for just mention dates.

Chuck agreed that containers “should be available at every police station, instead of having to take an inmate or accused person from a police station way up in the hills with a lot of security personnel taking them to court in the town for five minutes, as he (Sykes) indicated.”

Added the justice minister: “If there was a particular office or a container that the accused person could literally stand up and appeal for bail, or mention matters, yes, (but) if it’s a trial that lasts a day or two, he should be at the court itself.”

Sykes had argued that converting a container into such a facility to hear cases for accused persons would not be very expensive.

“You just need an electricity supply, air-conditioning units, cameras, plus a screen and a microphone and you are ready to go,” the chief jurist said then.

Editor’s Note: Only some police stations have lock-ups to house prisoners overnight, with the smaller ones having only holding areas for prisoners, who are transported to the major stations for custody overnight or longer.