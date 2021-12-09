Chug It advances plans to sue Spice | Loop Jamaica

The organisers of ‘Chug It’ have said they are moving forward with legal action against Grammy-nominated Queen of Dancehall Spice after she allegedly reneged on a reported commitment to refund the fee paid to her for a show on which she did not perform.

The lawsuit stems from Spice’s alleged failure to hit the stage at the September 5 staging of the popular party series in Miami, Florida.

“If they’re suing, they just have to do what they have to do. We can’t do anything about that. We’ll just defend it in court,” Spice’s attorney Ayisha Robb said when contacted on Tuesday.

An official press release issued by American entertainment attorney Alan S Clarke of Greenspoon Marder LLP said Chug It would be taking “legal actions against Spice, which will include but are not limited to: significant damages for defamation, breach of contract, tortious interference with contract, among other serious claims”.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, did not perform at the September 5 staging of Chug It in Florida. Andrew “French” Wright, principal of Chug It, is contending that the entertainer breached the contract and should reimburse the reported sum of US$38,773.42 paid to her to perform.

The release from Chug It claimed that the organisers had accepted Spice’s refund offer.

“Spice has reportedly backtracked and has, to date, failed to refund the sum, although she did not perform at the event as contracted and despite evidence supporting that full payment was made to the entertainer, some of which were put on display in her own Instagram Live,” the release said.

Robb has since denied these allegations.

“I doubt she had any such conversation because she has been very clear on her position, so she would not be wavering on her position or on her instructions to me,” Robb said.

“Her instructions have been unequivocal and very clear, there’ll be no refund and there’ll be no apology, so she would not be vacillating at this point in time, to the best of my knowledge,” Robb said.

In several social media posts, Spice alleged that the organisers failed to fulfil their end of the contract.

According to Tuesday’s release, financial experts have been brought into play.

The international partners of Chug It are reportedly “using financial experts to calculate the extensive damages which have been inflicted to the brand and its extended partners” as a result of what the release described as Spice’s alleged “string of irresponsible actions” since the show.

“The Chug It local and international groups are now advancing with the procedure in filing lawsuits in the state of Florida,” the release said.

Days after the show, Spice, who is represented by Robb in Jamaica and US-based attorney-at-law Darrell Thompson, had sent a release to the press titled: “No apology! No refund!”