Chukka Adventures named World’s Leading Destination Experiences

26 November 2024
Christal Welman (2nd right), Chukka Caribbean Adventures Representative, accepts the World’s Leading Destination Experiences 2024 Award at the 31st World Travel Awards held in Portugal on Sunday November 24, alongside Steve Rider (2nd left), Host and MC. Sharing in the moment are a WTA hostess (left) and Ela Clark, Host & MC.

Chukka Caribbean Adventures has been awarded the prestigious title of World’s Leading Destination Experiences 2024 at the 31st annual World Travel Awards held in Madeira, Portugal on Sunday, November 24.

The recognition highlights Chukka's commitment to delivering unique, environmentally-conscious experiences that allow travellers to explore the region’s natural beauty while supporting local communities.

"We are humbled and deeply honoured to receive this award," said Marc Melville, CEO at Chukka Caribbean Adventures. "This recognition underscores our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that reflect the heart and soul of the Caribbean. It also celebrates the incredible work of our team, who inspire our guests and uphold our mission of sustainable tourism," Meville stated.

Chukka’s offerings span eco-adventures, cultural immersions, and adrenaline-filled activities, all designed to foster a deep connection to the environment and local communities. The company’s innovative and sustainable approach continues to set a global standard for destination experiences, ensuring its impact is felt long after the journey ends.

The World Travel Awards, widely regarded as the “Oscars of Travel,” recognize leaders who drive excellence and innovation across the tourism sector.

`Since 1983, Chukka has been at the forefront of adventure tourism, with over 40 years of expertise in crafting unforgettable experiences.

