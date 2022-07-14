Chukka Caribbean to create entertainment & amusement centre in Antigua | Loop Jamaica

Chukka Caribbean Adventures plans to be a major player in Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism market as the company intends to invest at least US$5 million to create an entertainment and amusement facility at Fort Barrington.

Chukka’s investment in Antigua and Barbuda was one of the matters discussed by the government during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

A note from the meeting said Chukka intends “to make the old fort reflect history, as well as to allow for exploration of caves and other natural assets, including the use of a beach and a large rock which separates it from the Fort.”

Fort Barrington is located at the southern entrance of St John’s Harbour and it was used by the British to fend off attacks from European powers who controlled neighbouring colonies.The fort offers an undisturbed view of Deep Bay.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas said Chukka is attracted to islands due to the “good blend of cruise tourism and stay-over arrivals”.

The government is now waiting on Chukka Caribbean Adventures to submit a memorandum of understanding for the project.

Once everything is approved, Nicholas is hopeful that work can start almost immediately at Fort Barrington to bring it on stream in time for the busy 2022-2023 cruise season that begins in October.

He stated the project would be a collaborative effort between Chukka Caribbean Adventures, the National Asset Management Company (NAMCO) and the government.

Nicholas noted that this project opens the door for NAMCO to work with other local and international entities to develop historical sites at the famous Shirley Heights lookout, Monk’s Hill and Fort James.

He is confident that the deal will be good for Antigua and Barbuda as Chukka has made several successful investments to develop tourist attractions in places such as Jamaica, Barbados, Belize, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic over its 35 years of operation.