Church group asks if parliamentarians under probe cooperating with IC Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is questioning whether the six parliamentarians cited for possible illicit enrichment by the Integrity Commission are cooperating with the anti-corruption body.

The influential JCC raised the matter in a press statement on Thursday, noting that there have been calls from various groups for the names of the six politicians to be made public.

However, the gag clause in the Integrity Commission Act forbids the commission from commenting on the specifics of an investigation, or naming individuals, until a probe has been completed and a report tabled in Parliament.

Having previously called for the removal of the gag clause, the JCC is now expressing concern that the commission is possibly being hampered in its work.

“The question now, therefore, is not whether names are to be called in the public space, but more so whether the Integrity Commission is being enabled and allowed to do its work,” the JCC said.

“… We wish to know whether… the requested responses from the persons under investigation have been forthcoming. Further, in the event that there are recalcitrant responders, we wish also to know what course of action the IC has at its disposal to address that situation,” the JCC added.

Continuing, the church group said: “Our overarching concern is the effective and appropriate completion of the work which the Integrity Commission is mandated to do in the interest of the nation. Due process must be allowed, and the law must run its course to its fullest extent.”

While calls have been made for the six politicians to be named, both Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have stated that they are not aware of any member of their respective parties who are being investigated.

Golding has called for the six to be named, while Holness has accused him and the People’s National Party (PNP) of playing politics.

The JCC reminded that in July 2022 it called for the removal of the gag order, “which prohibits the disclosure of the proceeding on investigations into corrupt activities by our political leaders.

“In that statement we pointed to the fact that “the level of distrust in Jamaica is at crisis proportions, which makes our country increasingly difficult to govern. The low esteem in which many Jamaicans hold our political leaders is particularly frightening, and it is imperative and urgent that action be taken to reduce, if not eliminate, the trust deficit which presently exists,” the JCC said.