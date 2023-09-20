Church group cites potential crisis in governance re unnamed politicos Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC), has said that the matter of the six unnamed politicians who are being probed about illicit enrichment by the Integrity Commission (IC) is a very serious matter that “immediately suggests a potential crisis in governance”.

This, the JUGC said, is based on a “clear deficit in honesty and integrity, which places the nation in an unprecedented conundrum and requires urgent action.”

The church group is pointing to a “double standard” in the society, where the names of some persons of interest or individuals who have been arrested, have been revealed, while the identities of others are concealed.

Specifically, the JUGC is pointing the finger at the six unnamed politicians who, having been flagged by the IC months ago for probing into possible illicit enrichment, remain unidentified.

“This sends an unfortunate message of social inequity, unfairness and sector and class privilege, neither of which has any place in our society,” said the Chairman of the JUGC, Dr Elaine McCarthy.

But, according to McCarthy, the JUGC, as a matter of principle, is not in favour of a “name and shame approach” to investigations.

“The JUGC nonetheless recognises that there are peculiar and crucial issues in the IC matter which relate to transparent governance. We affirm that it is a deeply personal matter for a public official to be advised by the authorities that they are being investigated for illegal enrichment,” said the JUGC.

“However, in light of the public office they hold and its attendant demand for accountability, transparency and probity, the JUGC is of the view that the veil of privacy has to be a transparent veil,” the church umbrella group said.

It has urged the media and the society at large to be careful about using the ‘court of public opinion’ to convict persons who have been charged or are under investigation.

Yet, the JUGC said that, “In the same way that the law requires fit and proper criteria to be applied to directors of Government entities involved in financial supervision and engagement in sensitive strategic entities, there is an equal, if not superior, demand for the Parliament and the Cabinet to ensure that there are no interim unfit issues that either potentially or actually compromise the standing or repute of these parts of our Government.

“So, while individuals have no legal requirement to disclose advice given to them by the IC of an investigation, a higher moral imperative and governance responsibility (now) exists, which we assert, requires disclosure,” it added.

And the JUGC said it has “noted with deep concern that all of our parliamentary political representatives have reportedly denied being investigated by the IC.”

It said, “If the IC’s reporting to the Parliament that six individuals are being investigated is false, then the IC is compromised in a way that makes its commissioners’ positions untenable. If the IC’s report is true, then six of our parliamentarians have made their positions untenable by dishonesty and untruthful denial,” the church group argued.

It said those who are Cabinet Ministers would have likely made their positions untenable, and those who sit on parliamentary committees would have to be immediately replaced “if we are to be committed to the highest standards of good governance”.

The JUGC said it stands ready to support private conversations with the Government and Opposition to address the matter, “which we suggest does not have weeks for resolution, but a few days at best. Our international reputation is at stake.”