Church leader calls for Labour Day boycott over political salary hikes Loop Jamaica

Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey, head of the Holiness Christian Church, Chairman of Jamaica CAUSE and leader of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, has issued a call for Jamaicans to boycott the 2023 Labour Day activities that are scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, in protest against the Government’s insistence on granting hefty salary increases to parliamentarians.

“I call on all citizens to stay home and use the day to labour in their personal spaces, instead of engaging in the public activities as outlined by the Government,” Bailey said in a release.

He added that this action would send a strong message to the political leaders in the country that that Jamaicans should not be taken for granted or exploited, and reinforce that serving in the interest of the overall society and the well-being of all Jamaicans, is the central reason why they were elected to office.

According to Bailey, the Labour Day holiday, which has been rooted in the thinking that workers should be recognised for their contribution to nation building, while creating activities to improve the physical spaces in the country and boost national pride, has now been undermined by the “latest act of greed” by the Government.

In a previous statement, Bailey promised to lead a public campaign, with the support of the church community, the private sector and other well-thinking Jamaicans, to speak out against what he described as an injustice to the citizens, and to keep protesting until the new salary package has been reviewed.

According to Bailey, “The unconscionable, disgraceful and insensitive increases in salaries that the minister of finance announced were to benefit a select number of privileged public servants. This, to my mind, is an insult and a slap in the face of the average working-class Jamaican.”

He went on to indicate that the significant salary increases for elected politicians are symbolic of an acceleration in moral decay, aimed at widening the class structure, while being insensitive to the plight of the Jamaican people, who generally continue to suffer from economic hardships.

“Contrary to the Information Minister Robert Morgan’s statement, the process might not be simple, but the proposed new salaries can and must be rolled back, as to pursue that plan will hurt the future of our country for the short-term personal benefit of a few,” Bailey asserted.