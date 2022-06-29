Ciara Ink New Deal With Republic & Uptown Records, Teases New Music

Ciara has been heating up the Gram with a teaser for a music video shot in a gas station, but it seems that the cat’s now out of the bag as new details emerge that she’s signed a lucrative deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records.

According to Billboard, the new deal will run alongside her own Beauty Marks Entertainment imprint as she launches out with new music coming too.

Ahead of the deal, she is gearing up to launch a new single, “Jump,” featuring Coast Contra. The song is coming out on July 8 and is available for pre-order.

In a statement, Ciara hailed the new partnership and shared that she was optimistic about this new turn in her music career.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara began.

Ciara added that she and the Co-president of Republic have had discussions in the past about working together, and she’s happy to have the team on board.

“Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career,” the R&B singer continues. “I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

The last time Ciara dropped new music was in 2020, and her last album ‘Beauty Marks’ was released in 2019, which was an independent project through her own label.

In the meantime, her eighth studio album will come from her partnership with Republic/Uptown, which Goldstein said she looked forward to.

“I’ve been a fan of Ciara forever,” Republic’s Goldstein said. “Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

Records/Uptown Records executive VP of A&R, Saint Harraway, also noted that Ciara’s star power is inspirational.

“In terms of our generation, Ciara is a G.O.A.T. She’s inspired countless artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s an honor to be able to work with her on this next season,” Harraway said.

Ciara is a billboard chart-topping, platinum recording artist with No. hits singles like “Goodies” featuring Petey Pablo, “1, 2 Step” with Missy Elliott, “Oh” featuring Ludacris, and “Love Sex Magic” featuring Justin Timberlake.