CIBC FirstCaribbean, CCRP take digital banking to seniors Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
CIBC FirstCaribbean, CCRP take digital banking to seniors Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hurricane Season: 15 storms, 7 hurricanes predicted

CIBC FirstCaribbean, CCRP take digital banking to seniors

COPS ISSUE WARNING: Man on person of interest list to report 5pm

PM Holness says he’s ‘worried’ about info being consumed by citizens

The power of real estate in diverse investment portfolios

Another double murder in St James

Cargo Handlers stock down 14%

Coach confirms Lionel Messi’s last match for PSG this weekend

Rybakina beats Czech teen to reach 3rd round at French Open

Crime flare-up triggers 48 hour curfew in sections of Clarendon

Thursday Jun 01

30?C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

Attendees of the CIBC FirstCaribbean and Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) “Tech It Easy” Digital Banking Channels webinar, were presented with tokens of appreciation for their participation during a visit to the bank’s Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston headquarters on May 25, 2023. Here Owen Francis (centre), Director Retail Banking Channels, CIBC FirstCaribbean is flanked by (l-r) Dwyneth McLaughlin, Ina Crooks, Marcia Dean and Jeneita Townsend.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

CIBC FirstCaribbean senior customers and members of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) recently participated in “Tech It Easy”, a virtual webinar hosted by the bank to educate and sensitize persons 55 years and over on the benefits of using its digital banking channels.

The webinar explored a range of topics, including cyber security, online banking and mobile Apps, Smart ABMs capabilities, addition to special benefits such as the CIBC FirstCaribbean Seniors Savings, which offers interest rates on all credit balances above the threshold and a range of free services including transactions at Instant Tellers and no monthly service charges.

Owen Francis, Director Retail Banking Channels, CIBC FirstCaribbean, told participants that the bank was particularly appreciative of the opportunity to speak directly to its senior customers and CCRP members to apprise them of the products and services curated especially for them.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean prides itself on giving seniors the privileges they deserve, including secure banking, low fees and competitive interest rates. Our customers know that we offer quality customer service, flexibility and accessibility, and they benefit too from our excellent brand reputation”, he said.

Francis said that “Tech It Easy” was part of the bank’s efforts to help Seniors to strengthen their financial literacy and enhance their financial well-being.

“We are intent on increasing your knowledge, skills and confidence to make responsible financial decisions as you manage your financial affairs, and this webinar will improve your understanding of benefits offered by our bank and ensure you know how to access resources and support appropriate to your circumstances”, he told participants.

Pointing to changing needs of older customers, Francis said: “it is clear to CIBC FirstCaribbean that with Jamaicans living longer and having greater responsibility for funding their retirement, saving and building a personal nest egg for the future is now more important than ever.”

He noted that the enior population in Jamaica is diverse – at different ages, income levels, education, health, personal and family circumstances. So clearly, our bank’s approach is not one size fits all.

“What we know from our experience and research is that everyone needs and appreciates financial education support, hence this very important webinar,” Francis said.

Related Articles

Business

November 27, 2020 05:38 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Hurricane Season: 15 storms, 7 hurricanes predicted

Business

CIBC FirstCaribbean, CCRP take digital banking to seniors

Jamaica News

COPS ISSUE WARNING: Man on person of interest list to report 5pm

More From

Lifestyle

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Two years after Pauline, a Jamaican street dog, was flown from the Caribbean island to start a new life in Canada, she has died.
Pauline, who made many Jamaicans smile when a photo of her in winter

See also

Jamaica News

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Tears of joy concluded a three-year journey to victory for Natoya Williams, a grade 10 student at Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth.
Natoya walked away with the coveted $1-million prize along wit

Jamaica News

28-y-o nail tech on double murder rap after pregnant woman, man killed

A 28-year-old bar operator and nail technician of Anchovy Land Settlement in Portland has been charged with last week’s double murder on Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio, also in the parish.
The pol

Sport

Italy, Nigeria and Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Italy, Nigeria, Colombia and a 10-man Brazil lineup advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Host Argentina lost 2-0 to Nigeria in front

Business

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

The JMMB Group’s operations in the Dominican Republic have secured the third position in the “Best Places to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean” category, as recognised by Great Place to

Jamaica News

Cop killed in Manchester was shot, then hit with hammer

The police constable who was last night killed, reportedly by his wife, at his home in Somerset district, Manchester, was not only shot but also hit with a hammer.
The cop, 41-year-old Damien Blair

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols