CIBC FirstCaribbean, CCRP take digital banking to seniors Loop Jamaica

CIBC FirstCaribbean senior customers and members of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) recently participated in “Tech It Easy”, a virtual webinar hosted by the bank to educate and sensitize persons 55 years and over on the benefits of using its digital banking channels.

The webinar explored a range of topics, including cyber security, online banking and mobile Apps, Smart ABMs capabilities, addition to special benefits such as the CIBC FirstCaribbean Seniors Savings, which offers interest rates on all credit balances above the threshold and a range of free services including transactions at Instant Tellers and no monthly service charges.

Owen Francis, Director Retail Banking Channels, CIBC FirstCaribbean, told participants that the bank was particularly appreciative of the opportunity to speak directly to its senior customers and CCRP members to apprise them of the products and services curated especially for them.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean prides itself on giving seniors the privileges they deserve, including secure banking, low fees and competitive interest rates. Our customers know that we offer quality customer service, flexibility and accessibility, and they benefit too from our excellent brand reputation”, he said.

Francis said that “Tech It Easy” was part of the bank’s efforts to help Seniors to strengthen their financial literacy and enhance their financial well-being.

“We are intent on increasing your knowledge, skills and confidence to make responsible financial decisions as you manage your financial affairs, and this webinar will improve your understanding of benefits offered by our bank and ensure you know how to access resources and support appropriate to your circumstances”, he told participants.

Pointing to changing needs of older customers, Francis said: “it is clear to CIBC FirstCaribbean that with Jamaicans living longer and having greater responsibility for funding their retirement, saving and building a personal nest egg for the future is now more important than ever.”

He noted that the enior population in Jamaica is diverse – at different ages, income levels, education, health, personal and family circumstances. So clearly, our bank’s approach is not one size fits all.

“What we know from our experience and research is that everyone needs and appreciates financial education support, hence this very important webinar,” Francis said.