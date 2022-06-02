CIBC, Food for the Poor partnership brings three families ‘home’ | Loop Jamaica

They are not related and do not know each other, but Malissa Powell, Normalyn Bishop Clarke and Donnae Hitulah are breathing a collective sigh of relief, now happily comfortable with their families in new homes, funded by CIBC FirstCaribbean in partnership with Food For the Poor (FFP) the largest charity organisation in Jamaica.

Powell and her daughter Koyha Bianca Davis live in Bullock Mountain, St Catherine. Their two-bedroom house with indoor kitchen and bathroom is a far cry from the one-bedroom they previously shared, which would frequently flood when it rained heavily. The kitchen was outside, so cooking depended on fair weather.

“My daughter is in grade eight at high school and becoming a young lady. Now, she has her own room to study and everything. With a kitchen inside the house, I can cook anytime too. We are very grateful to CIBC FirstCaribbean and Food For the Poor”.

Normalyn Bishop Clarke recalled that she, husband Nigel and daughter Kimora previously lived in a termite-riddled house in Byles, St Catherine. Their new house is nearby but “in a better location with an actual road to drive on. The other one did not even have road to walk on”, Bishop Clarke said. With Nigel suffering a brain tumour and undergoing a series of surgeries that prevent him from working, the family praised CIBC FirstCaribbean and Food For the Poor for providing “a comfortable and liveable home” for them.

Donnae Hitulah’s new house in Kitson Town is home to her, her husband and five children, with another on the way. She said that CIBC FirstCaribbean and Food For the Poor had “answered our prayers after our previous house was destroyed by fire. We lost everything, all we had was the clothes on our back” she recalled.

A House is definitely a home for little Kimora Clarke’s beloved toys.

“We are so happy to provide relief for these most worthy families,” said Nigel Holness, Managing Director of the bank.

Visiting all three families and presenting housewarming gifts “of welcome mats, crockery, pots and pans and toiletries, Holness said: “while the bank’s business is finance, partnering with organisations like Food For the Poor to assist persons in need gives us immense fulfilment. We are elated to see how happy these families are and grateful to have the opportunity to help them get their lives together.”