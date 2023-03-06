CISOCA probing cases of pre-teens pregnant with twins – Grange Loop Jamaica

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is conducting investigations into a number of cases involving pregnant 12-year-old girls, several of whom are expecting twins.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange made the disclosure while giving opening statements during her presentation last Thursday before the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee that examined the 2023/24 budget.

The age of consent in Jamaica is 16, meaning anyone who would have impregnated a 12-year-old faces serious legal consequences.

Grange shared the information on the pregnant pre-teens in the context of highlighting the work of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, which operates 18 locations that extend care to pregnant adolescents.

“We have an arrangement where once a teenager gets pregnant, the centre’s programme is activated,” Grange said.

She noted that the law is allowed to take its course where an obvious crime has taken place.

“If that young lady turns up at say a clinic or hospital, it is reported to us, so we get reference from CISOCA or the Ministry of Health, and if it comes to our attention before it goes through those processes we will [also contact CISOCA]”, she said.

“There is a network that ensures that it is reported because it’s an offence and [also ensures] that these young mothers, pregnant teenagers, are cared for through their pregnancy,” the minister added.

Grange said the programme offered by the Women’s Centre is an excellent one and she encouraged the private sector to provide support.

The minister also called on her fellow Members of Parliament to provide support to the centres located in their constituencies.

In 2020, about 500 adolescent mothers/expectant mothers were affected by the temporary closure of the Women’s Centre locations across the island in keeping with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation implements the government’s programme for adolescent mothers under which pregnant teenagers get to continue their education while receiving the necessary support to look after their children, including daycare services.