CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Centre for Investigation for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The witness is Ackayla Licombe, whose last known address is Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

Licombe is scheduled to appear in the court on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Ackayla Licombe or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.