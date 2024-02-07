CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports promotion

The smart investor’s guide to global diversification

The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session

House gives green light for ECJ to be referees in political squabbles

Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench

PM opens 4-lane ‘corridor of development’ in St Thomas

Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run

NBA: Irving scores 36 in return to Brooklyn to lead Mavs past Nets

J’can-Canadian offered $2m bail re St Bess crash that left two dead

Detectives from the Centre for Investigation for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The witness is Ackayla Licombe, whose last known address is Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

Licombe is scheduled to appear in the court on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Ackayla Licombe or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

