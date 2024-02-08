CISOCA seeking witness for case in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St Catherine North Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the St Catherine Parish Court.

The witness is Janice Lewis whose last known address is Worchester Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in the court on Friday, February 16.

Janice Lewis or anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 984-2305, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.