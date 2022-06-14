Citizens encouraged to decorate spaces in national colours for ‘Ja 60’ | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being encouraged to join the Spirit of Independence campaign by decorating their spaces in the national colours for the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, made the call while making her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, recently.

These spaces include businesses, government offices, town centres, churches, community centres, and other public places.

“Wear the black, green and gold with pride. Wear it bold. Show your creativity as we celebrate the greatest little island in the world,” Grange urged.

She noted that prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated spaces in the national colours.

Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary year-long celebrations are being observed under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.