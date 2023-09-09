Citizens on Alert: Gunman held hours after shooting taxi operator Loop Jamaica

Alanzo Vincent, a 23-year-old resident of Rose Heights, St. James, is facing multiple charges, including murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony following the killing of a taxi operator in Copperwood, St James, on Friday, September 1.

Police reports are that the deceased, identified as Maurice Anthony McLaughlin, was driving his grey 2013 Toyota Voxy motorcar, along the Cambridge main road, when Vincent, a passenger in the vehicle, reportedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire hitting him in the head.

Following the shooting, Vincent pushed McLaughlin from the vehicle onto the roadway and drove away in the direction of Retrieve, Cambridge. Residents passing by found McLaughlin with a gunshot wound and promptly assisted him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly thereafter, concerned citizens spotted McLaughlin’s vehicle in the Roehampton area and alerted the police. In an attempt to escape, Vincent crashed the vehicle into a ditch off the roadway. He then fled the vehicle, leaving behind one .40 Ruger pistol with a magazinecontaining four 40 cartridges, the police reported.

He was subsequently apprehended by the police in the area shortly after fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, September 6, he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney, leading to the formal charges being laid against him.