Two firearms and three rounds of ammunition were handed over to the Trelawny police by citizens over the weekend.

The firearms, a .45 pistol and a .380 pistol along with three rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in Bunkers Hill, Wakefield in the parish.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, residents saw the firearms and ammunition among debris and took them to the station.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure. Investigation continues.