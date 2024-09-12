City & Guilds English Skills exam suitable exit option for students

City & Guilds is encouraging students exiting the secondary level to consider its English Language Skills examination as a viable qualification for entering the work world or pursuing advanced studies.

The recommendation comes amid growing interest in practical exit examination alternatives that cater to diverse career aspirations and education pathways.

Business Development Officer at City & Guilds, Racheed Reid, informed that the exam has garnered significant participation, with more than 30,000 students sitting in 2024 alone.

“We have one sitting per year and that is usually in June. We boast a pass mark of 74 per cent. The English skills exam is set and marked in London. It’s a thematic exam, so last year for the last sitting, the theme was education.

“Each year we do get a word list that is provided to the students in about January, so they familiarise themselves with the words. The examiner expects that these words will come out in the exam when [the students] are writing and when they are talking,” she said.

The English Language Skills examination has two key components – speaking and listening and reading and writing and students can attain up to Stage 3 certification, which is the most advanced level.

Speaking and listening emphasises practical communication skills, which are essential for students entering the workforce or pursuing further education.

“As Jamaicans, we often feel most comfortable speaking Jamaican creole, which is perfectly fine. However, English remains the language of commerce and because of this we do encourage our students to develop their oral communication skills. We want to ensure that when our students… go to an interview, they can represent themselves well,” Ms. Reid explained.

For the reading and writing component, open-ended questions and a single paper format is used in evaluating students.

“We don’t have two papers as the regional exam, just one open-ended paper. Stage 3 is most aligned to the regional exam, so it is the most difficult. The extended writing at this Stage 3 has more requirements at that level,” she noted.

Reid, in emphasising the practicality of the English Language Skills exam, noted that it is designed to equip students with essential skills for everyday life rather than solely for academic purposes.

“Ours is more contextual. We expect students to learn things that they need in their everyday lives – how to make a presentation, how to do a report, summary writing.

“We do understand that if someone is going on an English-rich career path, maybe journalism or becoming an English teacher, they may well have to sit the regional exam, but for someone who is going to enter the world of work or matriculate to university, probably doing a business degree, then of course, the Stage 3 exam is acceptable.

After all, we’re a vocational exam body, so we’re talking about being able to get people into a job,” she said.