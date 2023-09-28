Civics reinstated in 584 public schools Loop Jamaica

Civics reinstated in 584 public schools
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams shared that the civics programme is made up of three levels.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing, Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams announced that the government has already reinstated civics in schools.

She highlighted the December 13, 2022 launch of the civics curriculum for various grades. This was in response to Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s suggestion of restoring civics in all public schools under a future People’s National Party (PNP) administration.

Williams shared that there are currently 584 public schools offering civics courses nationwide, with 479 primary schools and 105 secondary schools participating. She shared that the civics programme is made up of three levels: “Awakening of Awareness” for grades one to three, “Awakening of Social Consciousness” for grades four to six, and “Awakening of Social Responsibility” for grades seven to nine.

The minister anticipates more institutions offering civics as the school year progresses and expects all primary and secondary schools to include it by the end of the academic year.

Golding disclosed his party’s plans for education and training at their recent conference, expressing their intent to incorporate lessons about National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey in schools and reinstate civics.

