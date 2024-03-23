Cjhamps 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) have been disqualified from the Boys’ Class Three 4×100 metres relay on the fifth and final day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The North Street-based school finished second in the race behind Calabar, but the team was stripped under technical rule 24.21 of the World Athletics handbook, which addresses obstruction.

Instead of KC taking silver, Wolmer’s Boys were moved up to second and St Elizabeth Technical High School took the bronze.

St George’s College did not finish after their anchor leg runner fell due to contact with the KC anchor leg runner.

Calabar clocked a time of 43.45 seconds for the victory.

Defending champions KC have a 52-point lead over second-place Jamaica College following the completion of the 4x100m relays.

KC are leading with 304 points while JC have 252. Calabar (184), St Jago High (110.50), and Excelsior High (103) complete the top five.

Excelsior claimed victory in the Boys’ Class Three 4x100m relay, clocking a time of 40.35 to beat KC (40.96) and Calabar (41.75).

In the Boys’ Class One 4x100m relay, JC emerged as the winner with a time of 40.01, followed by Calabar in second with 40.10, and St Jago securing third place with a time of 40.39.