Cjhamps 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cjhamps 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Champs 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay

15-y-o Marcus missing from Constant Spring; family worried

Coconut Industry stakeholders urged to capitalise on niche markets

Champs 2024: Alliah Baker reigns supreme with Class One sprint double

3 held as cops seize firearm and ammunition in St Andrew

Plumber killed, found with hands and feet bound: One man charged

Champs schedule: Saturday, March 23 – Day 5

Davis, James lead 4th-quarter charge as the Lakers hold off 76ers

KC and Edwin Allen continue to lead Champs entering final day

Champs 2024: Calabar’s Lenworth Chung wins pole vault gold

Saturday Mar 23

22°C
Melton Williams

3 hrs ago

Calabar win the Boys’ Class Three 4x100m relay ahead of Kingston College on the fifth and final day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid). KC were disqualfied under technical rule 24.21 of the World Athletics handbook, which addresses obstruction.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kingston College (KC) have been disqualified from the Boys’ Class Three 4×100 metres relay on the fifth and final day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The North Street-based school finished second in the race behind Calabar, but the team was stripped under technical rule 24.21 of the World Athletics handbook, which addresses obstruction.

Instead of KC taking silver, Wolmer’s Boys were moved up to second and St Elizabeth Technical High School took the bronze.

St George’s College did not finish after their anchor leg runner fell due to contact with the KC anchor leg runner.

Calabar clocked a time of 43.45 seconds for the victory. 

Defending champions KC have a 52-point lead over second-place Jamaica College following the completion of the 4x100m relays.

KC are leading with 304 points while JC have 252. Calabar (184), St Jago High (110.50), and Excelsior High (103) complete the top five.

Excelsior claimed victory in the Boys’ Class Three 4x100m relay, clocking a time of 40.35 to beat KC (40.96) and Calabar (41.75).

In the Boys’ Class One 4x100m relay, JC emerged as the winner with a time of 40.01, followed by Calabar in second with 40.10, and St Jago securing third place with a time of 40.39.

Related Articles

Sport

March 23, 2024 09:04 PM

Sport

March 21, 2024 02:05 PM

Sport

March 20, 2024 11:01 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Edwin Allen dethrone Hydel to win 10th Champs title

Sport

Champs 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay

Jamaica News

15-y-o Marcus missing from Constant Spring; family worried

More From

Sport

See also

Champs schedule: Saturday, March 23 – Day 5

Today is set to be an electrifying finale as Kingston College, the defending boys’ champions, and Edwin Allen have increased their leads, solidifying their dominance as the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys

Jamaica News

Integrity Commission says all its reports tabled in Parliament

Cites public comments being made to the contrary

Sport

Champs 2024: Alliah Baker reigns supreme with Class One sprint double

Alliah Baker of Hydel High was in a class of her own, winning the Girls’ Class One 200m gold to complete sprint double on the fifth and final day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athleti

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy among two dead in St Elizabeth crash

A six-year-old boy is among two people who died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash in St Elizabeth on Thursday. 
The child has been identified as Chris Gallimore of

Sport

NOT TRUE! JFF clears air on damning allegations made by Leon Bailey

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has moved to clear the air following damning allegations made by Reggae Boy Leon Bailey, against the body that administers football locally. 
Bailey, who

Jamaica News

Minimum wage to move up to $15,000 per week from June 1

The National Minimum Wage is to be increased by 15 per cent to $15,000 per 40-hour work week from the current $13,000 per week, effective June 1, 2024.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announ

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols