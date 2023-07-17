Clarendon ABM robbery aborted, machine found in plaza Loop Jamaica

Sagicor Bank says it recovered its Automated Banking Machine (ABM) located at Bargain Village Plaza in May Pen, Clarendon, following an aborted robbery about 11:27pm on Saturday.

The bank said the ABM was removed from its location but was recovered by the authorities shortly after. It was found within the plaza.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO of Sagicor Bank, indicated that “vandalism and theft of ABMs is an industry-wide challenge, giving rise to the need for stronger measures to be taken to combat this issue”.

Sagicor Bank said, based on the recent spate of violent threats to the security teams handling the transportation of cash, as well as the ongoing threat to ABMS, it is appealing to citizens to share any pertinent information that may lead to an arrest.

In addition, Johnson Cunningham is asking citizens to be more vigilant in reporting the attempted thefts of ABMs, because, in the long run, it will have an impact on the overall service delivery of access to cash.

In the meantime, Sagicor Bank said it would supply the police with surveillance footage of the incident to aid the investigation.

The bank also reiterated its commitment to continue robust security assessments and upgrades of its ABMs, evaluating these based on the safety and convenience of its clients and other users and noted that its other ABM locations across the island remain functional.