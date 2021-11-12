Clarendon College begin defence of daCosta Cup with victory | Loop Jamaica

Two-time daCosta Cup defending champion Clarendon College edged Edwin Allen High 3-2 on the opening day of the 2021/22 schoolboy football season at Jamaica College’s (JC) Ashenheim Stadium on Friday.

The day marked the return of schoolboy football following a one-year suspension due to the coronavirus virus.

In another game at the venue, ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup champions JC were held to a 0-0 draw by an impressive-looking Calabar High in their Group A fixture.

Following a brief opening ceremony at the Ashenheim Stadium, Edwin Allen High went ahead with an early goal by Ackeem Mullings in the ninth minute. But like true champions, Clarendon College hit back with three goals before halftime. Christopher Hull got two and Jaheim Rose scored the other.

Hull scored his first goal in the 36th minute to level the scores at 1-1. He added his second in the 45th minute to put JC 2-1 up while Rose extended the lead to 3-1 in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Edwin Allen’s captain Demario Ferron missed a wonderful chance to reduce the deficit to one goal from the penalty spot. However, the Frandfield-based school got a consolation goal through second-half substitute Ricardo Henry in the 92nd minute.

Jamaica College’s Tarick Ximens (centre) battles for the ball with Calabar High’s Tariq Foster (left) and Isaac Clarke during their Group A Manning Cup encounter at the Ashenheim Stadium on Friday, November 12, 2021. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

In the second game, JC despite playing at home had to battle hard to avoid defeat as Calabar looked very threatening.

No goals were scored but that hat was down to some outstanding goalkeeping on both ends as the game petered out to a goalless draw and a share of the points.

No spectators will be allowed for at least the preliminary round of the competition, and as a result title sponsor Digicel will ensure that fans will get full coverage of all the matches.

Fans can watch the games via the SportsMax app on their smartphone, SportsMax channels on Digicel+, or on CEEN TV for members of the diaspora.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

MANNING CUP

Group A

JC 0 Calabar 0

Group B

Camperdown 5 Dunoon 0

Excelsior 0 Tivoli 2

Jonathan Grant 2 Jose Marti 0

STATHS 2 St. Jago 2

DACOSTA CUP

Group E

Clarendon College 3 Edwin Allen 2

SATURDAY’S GAMES

MANNING CUP

Group A

Charlie Smith vs Kingston Technical at JC – 12:00 pm

St. Georges College vs Kingston High at JC – 3:00 pm

Group C

Wolmers vs St. Marys’ College at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

Kingston College vs Mona at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

St. Catherine High vs Clan Carthy at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Group A

Herbert Morrison vs Maldon at Irwin – 1:15 pm

Cornwall vs Irwin at Irwin – 3:30 pm

Spot Valley vs William Knibb at William Knibb – 1:15 pm

Holland vs St James at William Knibb – 3:30 pm

Group B

Godfrey Stewart vs Mannings at Landilo – 3:30 pm

Frome vs Green Pond at West Pow Park – 1:15 pm

Green Island vs Petersfield at Landilo – 3:30 pm

Group C

B.B. Coke vs Mt. St Joseph at Kirkvine – 1:15 pm

Maggotty vs STETHS at STETHS – 1:15 pm

Lacovia vs Munro at STETHS – 3:30 pm

Group D

Alston High vs Christiana High at Kirkvine – 3:30 pm

Belair High vs deCarteret College at Manchester – 1:15 pm

Bellefield High vs Holmwood Technical at Manchester – 3:30 pm

Group E

Claude McKay High vs Glenmuir High at Glenmuir – 1:15 pm

Denbigh High vs Lennon High at Glenmuir – 3:30

Group F

Central High vs Kemps Hill at Foga Road – 1:15 pm

Foga Road vs Old Harbour High at Foga Road – 3:30 pm

Garvey Maceo vs Vere Technical High at Garvey Maceo – 3:30 pm

Group G

Happy Grove vs Seaforth at York Oval – 3:30 pm

Port Antonio vs St. Thomas Technical at Lynch Park – 3:30 pm

Group H

Brown’s Town High vs McGrath High at Dinthill – 3:30 pm

Charlemont High vs Ocho Rios High at Drax Hall – 1:15 pm

Dinthill Technical High vs York Castle High at Drax Hall – 3:30 pm