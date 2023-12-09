Clarendon College dominate Glenmuir to secure 11th daCosta Cup title Loop Jamaica

Clarendon College delivered the complete performance as parish rivals Glenmuir High were overwhelmed 6-2 in the final of the rural area ISSA/daCosta Cup football competition at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.

Glenmuir, under head coach Andrew Peart, already attained the tangible reward of the Champions Cup by defeating Clarendon College 3-2 seven days ago. However, Clarendon College delivered a brutal reality check on their progress with a severe thrashing to defend their daCosta Cup title. This marked the 11th title for Clarendon College.

Taking control of what was anticipated to be a closely contested match, Clarendon College’s Kaheim Dixon netted a hat-trick, while Jahmelle Ashley contributed with two goals. The duo propelled their team to a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime, scoring two goals each in the first period.

Once Lenworth Hyde’s side took control of the game in the first half with 70 percent of the possessions, they were ruthless, scoring six and missing opportunities to add more.

Dixon opened the scoring for Clarendon College with an early goal in the second minute. Seven minutes later, Ashley found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

In the 20th minute, Orane Watson missed an easy chance to reduce the deficit for Glenmuir, kicking wide with only goalkeeper Roshae Burell to beat.

Glenmuir paid immediately for that missed chance as, a minute later, Dixon bamboozled a defender and goalkeeper Antwone Gooden to score his second and third goal for Clarendon College in the 21st minute.

Ashley made it 4-0 in the 38th minute when he headed in a cross from Ateibo Green for his second goal, both coming from inside the six-yard box.

The early stages of the second half provided three-time champions Glenmuir with a glimmer of hope, courtesy of an own goal in the 63rd minute. Romario Thompson, attempting to defend a cross that entered the six-yard box, only succeeded in knocking the ball past his goalkeeper, Burrell.

However, Clarendon restored their four-goal advantage in the 67th minute as Deandre Gallimore lashed a 25-yard shot past Gooden.

Orel Miller pulled back another goal for Glenmuir in the 74th minute, cutting the deficit to 5-2 but the scoring continued for Clarendon College as Dixon sealed his hat-trick in the second minute of added time.

Clarendon College will now face Manning Cup champions Hydel in the Olivier Shield on Wednesday.