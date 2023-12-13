Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield Loop Jamaica

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.

This marked Clarendon College’s seventh Olivier Shield triumph since its inception 114 years ago in 1909.

Clarendon College first won in 1977 with current coach Lenworth Hyde as the star player and followed that up in 1978 and 1998. Then Hyde returned as coach and led them to triumph in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Player of the season Kaheim Dixon could not be excluded from the scoresheet, netting in the 35th minute before Deandre Gallimore doubled the lead in the 70th minute. Christopher Hull then scored twice in the 84th and 87th minutes, sealing the victory.

Clarendon College’s Christopher Hull scores with a header past Mona High goalkeeper Akeem Bernard.

Dixon gave the daCosta Cup champions the lead by heading home a corner kick. He almost doubled the advantage, shaking off a challenge from Robino Gordon, slipping past the goalkeeper Akeem Bernard, but the ball went out of play.

But Mona never laid down and died; they rallied and caused some anxious moments for Clarendon College. In the 61st minute, Romarioan Thomas saw his point-blank header saved by goalkeeper Roshae Burrell. Moments later, Denzil McKenzie fired just over.

However, Clarendon College intensified their efforts, and Gallimore slotted home after a couple of quick passes inside the box.

Hull, showcasing dominance, added two quick goals. First, he beat goalkeeper Bernard to a corner kick, heading into an empty goal. Three minutes later, his half-scissors, half-bicycle kick hit the hands of goalkeeper Bernard and rolled in.

Hyde expressed his happiness, emphasising the hard work throughout the season. “The boys wanted it. About seven of them are leaving this year, so they were hell-bent on defending the Olivier Shield, and you saw what they did tonight,” said Hyde. “We didn’t start well in the first half, but as the game went on, we picked it up and started moving the ball. They enjoyed it tonight,” he added.

Mona High’s coach, Craig Butler, acknowledged that his team failed to capitalise on their chances. “We won the balls, got our chances but didn’t score, and when you don’t score like that and pressing like that, sooner or later, you are going to break down,” he pointed out. “The boys played well, but Clarendon College today was the better team, and we have to give them their props and show them their respect,” said Butler.

Mona suffered the defeat five days after securing their first-ever victory in the urban area Manning Cup.

The Olivier Shield is contested by the winners of the rural area daCosta Cup and the urban area Manning Cup.