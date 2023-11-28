Clarendon College, Glenmuir set up all-Clarendon Champions Cup final Loop Jamaica

The final of the ISSA Wata Champions Cup knockout football competition will be an all-Clarendon matchup, as Clarendon College and Glenmuir High have earned the right to contest the championship match following the semifinals at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The Champions Cup includes the top four teams from both the urban area Manning Cup and the rural area daCosta Cup semifinals.

In the first Champions Cup semifinal, Clarendon College shut out Hydel High 2-0, while in the second semifinal clash, Glenmuir High bested KC 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw during regular time.

Red-hot striker Keheim Dixon notched both goals for Clarendon College, scoring in the 19th and 57th minutes.

“These two goals are for my cousin who passed away,” said Dixon, who is arguably the schoolboy player of the season so far.

Coach Lenworth Hyde expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, particularly in the first half.

“I thought we had an excellent first half, but I didn’t like the second half, and they brought back Hydel in the game. I thought we defended well, and our goalkeeper came up big also,” he noted.

Action from the Champions Cup semifinal clash between Glenmuir High and KC.

In the second game, Glenmuir struck first as Brandon Wallace’s long looping shot sailed over the head of KC’s custodian Malique Williams, giving the May Pen school a 14th-minute lead. However, KC responded immediately, courtesy of Darnel Edwards, whose low left-footer sailed past goalkeeper Antwone Gooden in the 16th minute.

Both teams had chances to win the game in normal time, but onto the dreaded penalty shootout, and KC fell short once again, having lost to Hydel High on penalties in the Manning Cup semifinal on Friday.

Kyle Gordon, Orane Watson, O’Neil Headly, Ja-son White, and Brandon Wallace were perfect from the spot for Glenmuir High, which kicked first.

Robert Seow, Damario Dailey, and Alex Hislop scored KC’s first three efforts, but Jaheim McLean, from a short run-up, went straight down the middle and saw his kick easily blocked.

Glenmuir’s winning coach, Andrew Peart, downplayed emotions, focusing on the upcoming final.

“For us now, the focus is strictly on that game on Saturday. Well done to the boys, well done to everybody involved,” said Peart.

KC’s coach, Vassell Reynolds, lamented the loss, emphasizing the close and strategic nature of the game.

“I thought we played well enough on both ends. We knew from the beginning that it would be a chess game, but both teams endured similar systems. So, it’s just who executed more today,” he pointed out.

The Champions Cup final, which is set for Saturday, will be the second championship match for Clarendon College and Glenmuir this season. They are set to compete in the daCosta Cup final on Saturday, December 9.

Of the eight previous Champions Cup competitions since 2014, rural teams have won only twice, with Cornwall College in 2018 and Clarendon College in 2021.