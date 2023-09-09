Clarendon College, JC make winning starts to schoolboy football season Loop Jamaica

The two reigning champions Clarendon College and Jamaica College (JC) began the 2023 ISSA schoolboy football season with victories over Lennon High and Tivoli Gardens, respectively, at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Clarendon College dominated Lennon High with a resounding 5-0 victory in Zone H of the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup, while JC secured a 2-0 win against Tivoli Gardens, in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Zone B matchup.

In the feature event, Thierry Garrick put JC ahead just before halftime, capping off a series of near-miss opportunities for his team.

Outstanding goalkeeping from Shakur Adair, who later earned the man-of-the-match title, had thwarted JC’s earlier attempts. Garrick seized a free kick at the near post and scored in the 45+1st minute. Javaughn Mills, a former player from York Castle, sealed the victory with a close-range header in the 80th minute.

Kahiem Dixon (left) of Clarendon College holds off a challenge from Teancom Simpson of Lennon High. (PHOTO: SportsMax).

In the opening match, Clarendon College, sent a clear message that they have no intentions of relinquishing their title easily. They dominated Lennon High with a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

Malachi Douglas scored the first goal of the schoolboy season netting in the sixth minute from the penalty spot. He scored again in the 42nd minute with an easy tap-in for the fifth goal.

In between, Christopher Hull (17th), Kaheim Dixon (34th) and Jahmelle Ashley (39th) combined to destroy the Lennon backline.

Although Lennon ended the first half trailing 5-0, they displayed improved organisation in the second half and managed to avoid conceding further goals, providing some encouragement as they head into their upcoming match.