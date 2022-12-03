Clarendon College outclass Central High to win 10th daCosta Cup title Loop Jamaica

Clarendon College beat Central High School 3-0 to lift their 10th daCosta Cup title at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on Saturday night.

The boys from Chapleton, Clarendon, dedicated the victory to beloved assistant manager Neville ‘Manny’ Peart who passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.

The Lenworth Hyde-coached team had received some criticism after a 4-2 loss to Kingston College in the semifinals of the ISSA Champions Cup last weekend but responded in style by outclassing Jermaine Douglas’s side to earn their second title in three years.

Clarendon College showed the class and intensity they have been known for, with goals from captain Malachi Douglas (14th minute), Kristoff Graham (60th minute), and Deandre Gallimore (85th minute) powering the side home.

Central High School, playing in their first daCosta Cup final, did not offer much on the day and failed to register a single shot on target.

On the other hand, Clarendon College had seven shots on target from 22 attempts during which they had 69 percent of possession.