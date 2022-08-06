Clarendon family left worried after fisherman goes missing Loop Jamaica

A family in Clarendon has been forced to spend the holiday weekend worried and desperately searching to locate their loved one who has been reported missing.

Reports from the police are that Forty-two-year-old Rabert Weir otherwise called ‘Pimpim’, Fisherman of Belgeum Street, Portland Cottage, Clarendon left home on August 05 and has not been seen since

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 172 centimetres ( 5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the local authorities are that at about 10:00 am, Weir was last seen close to Rocky Point.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Weir is asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at876-986-3233, 119 police emergency, or the nearest police station.