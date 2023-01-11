Clarendon farmer charged with 2:30 am murder after reported confession Loop Jamaica

Thirty-six-year-old Omar Willis, otherwise called ‘Dippy’, a farmer of Park Hall, Clarendon, has been charged with murder following an incident in his community on Monday, January 9.

Willis is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Givonnoi Parkinson, otherwise called ‘Orane’, of Park Hall district.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 2:30 am, Parkinson was at home with relatives when he heard noise outside his home and went to investigate.

A few minutes later, his relatives heard him crying for help and shouting Willis’ name.

Parkinson was subsequently seen suffering from chop wounds to the head and elsewhere on the upper body.

The police were summoned and Parkinson was taken to the hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Willis was later arrested, and reportedly confessed to the crime, and was subsequently charged.

A date for his appearance in court is being finalised.